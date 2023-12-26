what are the symptoms and how to treat them – breaking latest news

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Responsible for More Than 34 Million Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Every Year

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned this winter season, causing concern among parents and healthcare professionals. It is estimated that RSV is responsible for more than 34 million lower respiratory tract infections every year, with 3 million cases requiring hospitalization and 200,000 resulting in death, particularly in low socio-economic countries and among fragile children.

This year, the virus is proving to be particularly aggressive, not only in infants but also in older children. According to Fabio Midulla, professor of pediatrics at Sapienza University and head of the emergency room at Umberto I Polyclinic of Rome, the virus is causing a significant increase in respiratory infections in older children compared to previous years.

Symptoms of RSV typically begin with a cold, dry cough, and sometimes fever, followed by a decrease in appetite. This reduction in feeding is a crucial sign of a potential respiratory problem and should prompt parents to seek medical attention, especially for young children.

RSV is particularly dangerous because it does not confer long-lasting immunity, making reinfection a common occurrence. The virus is transmitted through direct contact and can survive on surfaces for many hours, making proper hand hygiene and surface cleaning essential in preventing its spread.

In most cases, bronchiolitis caused by RSV tends to resolve on its own, but it is important to ensure the child stays well-hydrated and the respiratory tract is clean and open by washing the nose several times a day. Treatment with antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and cortisone is not recommended. In case of high fever, paracetamol can be used, and the child should be encouraged to drink plenty of fluids.

It is also essential to differentiate between bronchiolitis caused by RSV and COVID-19 in infants. While SARS-CoV-2 can also cause bronchiolitis, a simple nasopharyngeal swab can help exclude COVID-19 as the cause.

As RSV continues to pose a threat to children, it is crucial for parents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to protect their little ones from this aggressive virus.

December 26, 2023 (modified December 26, 2023 | 10:08) © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

