Ara: History Untold – Revolutionizing the Map Structure of 4x Strategy Games

When it comes to 4X strategy games, there is a certain formula that gamers have come to expect – grid-based maps, hexagons, resource collection, and city management. But Xbox’s latest strategy game, Ara: History Untold, aims to break away from this traditional map structure in a unique way. While players still manage their empires on a generated map, they are no longer confined to the usual hexagonal grid. Instead, they have large areas where they can place units, collect resources, and embark on various strategic endeavors.

Ara: History Untold is developed by a team comprised of many individuals who worked on Civilization V, a beloved 4X strategy game. This fact alone had many fans excited when they got the chance to experience it firsthand at Gamescom. The game allows players to choose a historical figure as their leader, and embark on a pursuit of their choice. The available leaders offer diverse playstyles, providing options for different winning strategies.

While Ara: History Untold does bear some resemblances to Civilization V, it also introduces several significant innovations. One notable difference is the ability to generate more activities within the game, with the option to immediately send out scouts to explore other players’ territories, uncover valuable resources, and much more. This streamlined approach simplifies gameplay and enables players to start their strategic conquests earlier.

Another intriguing element of Ara: History Untold is the presence of animals instead of roaming barbarians. Different parts of the map are inhabited by various creatures, some of which can be useful for the players’ empire, while others pose a threat and need to be dealt with. From cows and camels to crocodiles and bears, players must navigate the map carefully to secure a safe environment for their people to thrive.

One of the most captivating aspects of Ara: History Untold is its immersive environment. The game gives players the sense that everything on the map is alive, with players being able to witness lions chasing prey and even spotting citizens of their own nation wandering about. This feature adds another layer of realism and enhances the overall gaming experience.

Moreover, Ara: History Untold introduces an innovative annotation feature on its map. These sections are vast, and initially, it may seem like only one unit can occupy each section, possibly creating exploration challenges. However, the developers have assured players that two units from different countries can coexist peacefully in a single section, as long as they are not at war. This flexible approach eliminates frustrations by allowing players to freely navigate the map and engage in exploration without unnecessary obstacles.

Entering a competitive market for 4X strategy games, Ara: History Untold manages to stand out with its visually stunning graphics and refreshing mechanics. With the recent launch of Game Pass, a subscription service that offers access to a wide range of games, more players will have the opportunity to dip their toes into this exciting new strategy game. And once they begin exploring the stunning and intricately designed maps, they may find themselves enchanted by the deep and satisfying gameplay experience that Ara: History Untold offers.

