Exploring the Use of Natural and Traditional Medicine: Benefits and Precautions

Rafael Amaro and Disbeth Rivas Discuss the Use of Natural and Traditional Medicine

In a recent episode, Rafael Amaro and Disbeth Rivas delve into the topic of natural, herbal, ancestral, and traditional medicine, as well as the use of medicinal plants and supplementation. These methods have been utilized by the population for centuries as a way to cure ailments.

During the episode, they assess whether it is convenient to use these products and provide advice on their safe handling. They also highlight the importance of individualized evaluations by a health professional when considering these alternative medicine options.

Listeners are encouraged to follow them on their social media networks, such as @farmaceuticopendientedeti and @magistralmente_. Additionally, for comments and suggestions, they can reach out via email at [email protected].

Don’t forget to show your support by liking, commenting, and sharing the episode to help spread the valuable information to as many people as possible.

Share this: Facebook

X

