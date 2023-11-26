Army destroyed illegal deposit and three mined areas in Arauca – news

This Friday, November 24, it was learned that the Special Jurisdiction for Peace confirmed that it expelled alias ‘Antonio Medina’, head of the FARC dissidents under the command of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, in the department of Arauca.

Omar Pardo Galeano was expelled because he had already signed his letter of submission and rejoined an armed group, which is why he failed with any commitment and failed to fulfill the duties dictated by the peace organization.

“Mr. Pardo Galeano deserted the peace process by deciding to be part of the armed group organized outside the law calling itself the Central General Staff of the FARC-EP,” the JEP began explaining.

“His membership is a well-known fact that is confirmed by the designation made to him by the authorized delegates of the same organization, in a communication presented to the National Government, so that he could be recognized as their “representative member”, in order to “advance in the purposes of the peace negotiations; and its consequent recognition in that capacity by the Presidency of the Republic,” the organization said.

After all this, the authorities learned that alias ‘Antonio Medina’ attended the recent event held by the FARC dissidents, who are commanded by ‘Iván Mordisco’, in the department of Caqueta.

At this event, the guerrilla group announced that they would begin a process of political dialogue with the current national government of President Gustavo Petro. This in the midst of the already known total peace process that the nation is carrying out with the country’s armed groups.

“As indicated above, Mr. Pardo Galeano’s failure to comply is classified as extremely serious. Thus, as the only possible legal consequence in these cases, the loss of the special treatment granted by the ordinary judicial authority in development of the Final Peace Agreement will be declared. Likewise, the impossibility of continuing or accessing other benefits will be declared,” the JEP concluded.

So, from now on, according to the JEP, all judicial processes that have to do with Omar Pardo Galeano, alias ‘Antonio Medina’, will be taken by the ordinary justice system.

For this reason, the JEP magistrates decided that the necessary measures be adopted so that this does not happen again and also that the signing of the final peace agreement of this subject is left without any effect.

“As an effect of the exclusion of the appearing party from the JEP, this office will order the Executive Secretariat of the JEP to take the necessary measures to annul the commitment document that on the occasion of the signing of the Final Agreement of Peace has been signed by the former judge,” the JEP magistrates concluded.

