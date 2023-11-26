Who is Francesco Camarda, the AC Milan striker who made his Serie A debut at 15 years old – breaking latest news

by Simon Goliath

In the end Pioli, whose attack was hit hard by injuries, gave Francesco Camarda his debut in the victory against Fiorentina, thus rewriting a page of Serie A history.

Two years ago Francesco Camarda, while the AC Milan greats were celebrating the Scudetto won over Inter, scored the decisive goal in the final of the U15 championship against Fiorentina, the same match in which he made his debut on Saturday, thus becoming the youngest ever to make his debut. in Serie A. Skill has always accompanied him (it is said that in the Rossoneri youth team he scored over 500 goals), now there is also fate assisting him: Pioli found himself without attackers, Leao injured, Giroud suspended, from the international break Okafor also returned limping. All he had to do was call up Francesco, 15 years and 259 days old, enough to rewrite history and put people like Rivera (15 years, 9 months and 15 days) and Pirlo (16 years and 2 days) behind him.

Francesco Camarda, the technical characteristics

Camarda’s completeness is surprising. a striker who can score goals in all ways, with a powerful shot or thanks to effective dribbling. He knows how to score with his head and acrobatics, physically tough although still in the development phase. In his career in the Rossoneri cantera he broke every record, always playing with the older ones, a habit that he has continued since U14. This season with the Primavera he has scored 7 goals in 13 games, to which must be added the three scored with the U17 national team. Two goals against Newcastle in the Youth League, one (an overhead kick) in the 3-2 against PSG, then the hat-trick in a scant hour against Entella in the Italian Cup. He has been training with the first team for a week. Pioli, aware that he still has a child in front of him, does not put pressure on him, limiting himself only to some advice on the movements to do. In the 83rd minute of the match against Fiorentina he then threw him into the fray in place of a spent Jovic.

He played defender. Juve tried to get him

To take part in the match against Fiorentina, as happens for all 15-year-old players, an exemption from the FIGC was required, which Milan requested and obtained. And while the world around him seems to run wildly, Camarda continues with his everyday life. He, a true Milanese and AC Milan fan, is very attached to his family, with mother Federica and father Manuel who followed him step by step. Francesco attends high school and maintains the humility of home, despite the records and an Instagram profile that has already reached 150 thousand followers. Also circulating on social media is a photo that portrays him as a child together with Ibrahimovic, even though his idol has always been Kak, seen and seen again and again on YouTube.

His other great passion is kickboxing, practiced in his free time to improve his technical and physical skills. The Milan fans will be able to enjoy these, who when they go to get Francesco from Afforese initially try him out as a winger and defender, only to then realize his offensive nature. Once he turned 14, the club immediately offered him to sign the bond with which to lock him up until he came of age and thus prevent any other Italian club from taking him. Many have tried, including Juventus, the one that tempted the boy the most. But then the AC Milan faith won in him. From there a pen in his hand and a black on white contract. Saturday also rewrote history

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. It’s enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

