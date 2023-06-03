Bundesliga: Rapid trembles with bankruptcy in the European Cup

Klagenfurt, who had already been sixth in the table, scored through Sinan Karweina (59′) and an own goal by Michael Sollbauer (72′). Ferdy Druijf managed to equalize in the meantime (70′) for the Rapidlers, who were disappointing as so often lately.

After the final whistle, the green-whites were again in a state of trembling. A goal from arch-rivals Austria in the Generali Arena would have meant fifth place. In the closing stages, the “Veilchen” pushed for a 2-1 win against Salzburg, but missed a double chance of the necessary win in the final minute.

Few highlights in half one

The guests started without the ailing Nicolas Kühn. In his place, Ante Bajic slipped into the starting eleven and also prepared the first chance of the game. After his pass, Guido Burgstaller was denied by goalie Phillip Menzel (11th). On the other side, Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl had to excel in headers from Florian Jaritz and Thorsten Mahrer (12th each).

After that, highlights were stingy, the Viennese were a touch closer to taking the lead on occasions from Marco Grüll (25th / Menzel saved) and Bajic (29th / narrow miss). The first opportunity after the break also belonged to Rapid – Moritz Oswald’s volley after a Bajic cross was tamed by Menzel (48′).

Own goal sealed Rapid defeat

The first goal of Klagenfurt resulted from a carelessness in the rapid defense. Andy Irving released Karweina, the German rounded Hedl and scored to make it 1-0. The green-whites seemed at a loss at first, but then equalized with their best action of the entire match. Grüll released Druijf. The Dutchman, who had just come on as a substitute, sunk the ball with a remarkable flick from the sixteen limit.

As soon as the cheering of the guests was over, they were already behind again – Sollbauer volleyed a cross from “Joker” Jonas Arweiler into his own goal. All Rapid’s efforts to equalize remained fruitless, which also ended Guido Burgstaller’s goal series. The striker had previously scored in eight league games in a row.

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 32nd and final round

Saturday:

Austria Klagenfurt – Rapid 2: 1 (0: 0)

Klagenfurt, 28 Black Arena, 6,650 spectators, SR Gishamer.

Torfolge:

1:0 Karweina (59.)

1:1 Grape (70.)

2: 1 Sollbauer (72./own goal)

Klagenfurt: Menzel – Gkezos, Mahrer, N. Wimmer, Schumacher – Cvetko (79th / Wernitznig), Moreira – Karweina (69th / Arweiler), Irving (79th / Benatelli), Miesenböck (55th / Bonnah) – Jaritz

Rapid: Hedl – Schick (85th / Koscielnik), Sollbauer, K. Wimmer, Auer – Kerschbaum, M. Oswald (66th / Druijf), Pejic (66th / Greil) – Grüll (85th / Zimmermann), Burgstaller, Bajic ( 66./Strunz)

Yellow cards: Miesenböck, Cvetko and M. Oswald, Pejic, Druijf

The best: N. Wimmer, Moreira, Karweina or Grüll, Burgstaller