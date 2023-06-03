Croatia, six Italians seriously injured in a road accident

In Croatia may be Italians they remained severely wounded in a fight between a truck and a van on the Zagreb-Dubrovnik highway, at the Zagvozd interchange, about 70 kilometers from Split. Now they are hospitalized in the hospital of the Dalmatian capital. This was reported by the Croatian press agency Hina, which quotes the local police.

The Italian driver driving the van he was carrying seven other compatriots. According to local police,

“It seems he hasn’t adjusted the speed and, as emerges from the first investigations, he collided with the

truck” driven by a Croatian citizen. The latter suffered minor injuries, like two other Italians. The remaining six are instead seriously injured, but

I’m not in danger of life. The personal details or origin of the Italians have not been disclosed, except that they are people between 42 and 88 years of age.