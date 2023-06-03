Home » Croatia, six Italians seriously injured in a road accident
Health

Croatia, six Italians seriously injured in a road accident

by admin
Afp

In Croatiamay be Italians they remained severely wounded in a fight between a truck and a van on the Zagreb-Dubrovnik highway, at the Zagvozd interchange, about 70 kilometers from Split. Now they are hospitalized in the hospital of the Dalmatian capital. This was reported by the Croatian press agency Hina, which quotes the local police.

The Italian driver driving the van he was carrying seven other compatriots. According to local police,
“It seems he hasn’t adjusted the speed and, as emerges from the first investigations, he collided with the
truck” driven by a Croatian citizen. The latter suffered minor injuries, like two other Italians. The remaining six are instead seriously injured, but
I’m not in danger of life. The personal details or origin of the Italians have not been disclosed, except that they are people between 42 and 88 years of age.

See also  Replace sugar with this ingredient - great for health

You may also like

Anti-stress foods, so you fight daily tension and...

Tumors in pregnancy, more chances and avoidable abortions...

Florence, assistance to the poor sets the standard...

“cause frequent reinfections, autoimmune diseases, cancer and myocarditis”

Test Galleri, the blood test that can predict...

ADUC – Health – Article

Radiotherapy re-evaluated, cures metastases like a scalpel –...

Breast cancer, new therapy reduces the risk of...

Not just deodorant: how to prevent the smell...

There is a new indicator for measuring well-being,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy