Home » Ukrainian volunteers train in the trenches in England as in the First World War
World

Ukrainian volunteers train in the trenches in England as in the First World War

by admin
Ukrainian volunteers train in the trenches in England as in the First World War

The doctrines of historical warfare, including conflict-based strategies trenches such as the First World War, are used to train Ukrainian volunteers in Yorkshire, in the north of England. The training, however, was modernized to take into account the realities of modern warfare, including the use of drones and sophisticated weaponry.

Previous Article

“Egyptian policeman” shoots at Israeli soldiers on the border between the two countries: three soldiers and the attacker dead

See also  Croatia Approved to Become the 27th Member of the Schengen Area Effective 2023-International- Instant International

You may also like

Near collision in the Taiwan Strait between a...

destroyed a supermarket-Corriere TV

Strait of Taiwan, near collision between American and...

The US has no strategy for ending the...

Giulia Tramontano knew of the betrayal from January,...

US and Canadian warships in the Taiwan Strait:...

Manchester City won the FA Cup | Sport

Senegal, revolt against the conviction of the opposition...

Palermo, puddles of sewage in via Tiro A...

From the giant ring on the bridge to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy