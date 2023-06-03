Ukrainian volunteers train in the trenches in England as in the First World War

9
The doctrines of historical warfare, including conflict-based strategies trenches such as the First World War, are used to train Ukrainian volunteers in Yorkshire, in the north of England. The training, however, was modernized to take into account the realities of modern warfare, including the use of drones and sophisticated weaponry.
