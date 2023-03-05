It’s the day of the GP in Bahrain, the first race of the new season. It starts again with reigning champion Verstappen on pole and a Red Bull occupying the entire front row. But Ferrari is there, in second position, with Leclerc and Sainz ready to give the RB19 a hard time. And watch out for the “surprise” Alonso. Race live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW THE STARTING GRID

It starts from Max Verstappen. Today, at 16 live on Skyil GP del Bahrainfirst race of World Cup 2023. Red Bull’s reigning champion took pole position yesterday – 21st of his career – with a front row completed by the teammate Sergio Perez. Ma la Ferrari it is there, in the second row with Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, ready to do battle on the circuit where last year it obtained a double. There is curiosity to see the race developments of the choice made at the end of Q3, with Leclerc left in the pits with the aim of preserving a train of new tyres Today. To keep an eye onAston Martinso far appeared decidedly on the ball with Fernando Alonso. And signals are expected from one Mercedes still struggling.

Bahrain GP, ​​timetables and program on Sky Sport F1 Sunday 5th March

09.50 Gara-2 F3

11:20 Gara-2 F2

16:00 F1 Race – LIVE timing monitor

The traffic lights will go out at 16, but on our channels don't miss the extensive pre-race with Paddock Live Show conducted by Federica Masolin e David Valsecchi. The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), Sky Sports One (channel 201) and streamed on NOW. Here we will tell you all about the ride after ride with the Live Blog and the time monitors.

The starting grid in Sakhir This it deployment at the Bahrain Grand Prix: 1 Verstappen, 2 Perez, 3 Leclerc, 4 Sainz, 5 Alonso, 6 Russell, 7 Hamilton, 8 Stroll, 9 Ocon, 10 Hulkenberg, 11 Norris, 12 Bottas, 13 Zhou, 14 Tsunoda, 15 Albon, 16 Sargeant, 17 Magnussen, 18 Piastri, 19 De Vries, 20 Gasly.

The circuit Il Bahrain International Circuit it is located near the capital Manama, in the middle of the desert. The circuit is long 5.4 kilometres and its layout is characterized by 15 very challenging curves which, together with the environmental conditions in which you race, make the Bahrain GP one of the most difficult appointments of the season.

Compounds, temperatures, degradation: the tires at Sakhir The first race of Formula 1 2023 and the tires that Pirelli brings to the Sakhir circuit with the introduction of a new compound: it is the C1. Here, with data from the sole supplier of the World Championship, all the characteristics of the tires expected for the weekend. PIRELLI, THE DEBUT OF THE C1 The first race of the 2023 F1 championship sees the introduction of a new compound: the C1 MARIO ISOLA – PIRELLI MOTORSPORT DIRECTOR "The C1 makes its début at Sakhir: a new compound, created on the basis of last year's C2, which reduces the performance gap between the harder tires in the range. We expect it to be a viable option even for the race. The Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​often played on the undercut, so it will be interesting to see the teams' strategies with this new variable in the trio chosen for Sakhir".

Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP: at 4pm LIVE on Sky Sunny all day, hotter than the previous ones. Light wind from the southeast for the race. Clear skies for the race and temperatures of 22-23°C.