It’s the day of the GP in Bahrain, the first race of the new season. It starts again with reigning champion Verstappen on pole and a Red Bull occupying the entire front row. But Ferrari is there, in second position, with Leclerc and Sainz ready to give the RB19 a hard time. And watch out for the “surprise” Alonso. Race live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW
THE STARTING GRID
It starts from Max Verstappen. Today, at 16 live on Skyil GP del Bahrainfirst race of World Cup 2023. Red Bull’s reigning champion took pole position yesterday – 21st of his career – with a front row completed by the teammate Sergio Perez. Ma la Ferrari it is there, in the second row with Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, ready to do battle on the circuit where last year it obtained a double. There is curiosity to see the race developments of the choice made at the end of Q3, with Leclerc left in the pits with the aim of preserving a train of new tyres Today. To keep an eye onAston Martinso far appeared decidedly on the ball with Fernando Alonso. And signals are expected from one Mercedes still struggling.
Bahrain GP, timetables and program on Sky Sport F1
- Sunday 5th March
09.50 Gara-2 F3
11:20 Gara-2 F2
16:00 F1 Race – LIVE timing monitor
How to follow the GP live on Sky
The traffic lights will go out at 16, but on our channels don’t miss the extensive pre-race with Paddock Live Show conducted by Federica Masolin e David Valsecchi. The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), Sky Sports One (channel 201) and streamed on NOW. Here we will tell you all about the ride after ride with the Live Blog and the time monitors. On social networks, the reference hashtag is #SkyMotori.
The starting grid in Sakhir
This it deployment at the Bahrain Grand Prix: 1 Verstappen, 2 Perez, 3 Leclerc, 4 Sainz, 5 Alonso, 6 Russell, 7 Hamilton, 8 Stroll, 9 Ocon, 10 Hulkenberg, 11 Norris, 12 Bottas, 13 Zhou, 14 Tsunoda, 15 Albon, 16 Sargeant, 17 Magnussen, 18 Piastri, 19 De Vries, 20 Gasly.
The circuit
Il Bahrain International Circuit it is located near the capital Manama, in the middle of the desert. The circuit is long 5.4 kilometres and its layout is characterized by 15 very challenging curves which, together with the environmental conditions in which you race, make the Bahrain GP one of the most difficult appointments of the season.
Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP: at 4pm LIVE on Sky
Sunny all day, hotter than the previous ones. Light wind from the southeast for the race. Clear skies for the race and temperatures of 22-23°C.