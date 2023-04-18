Home » Facchetti, Moratti, May 5 and Tavaroli
Facchetti, Moratti, May 5 and Tavaroli

Lots of background revealed in the episode dedicated to the Calciopoli case in the TV show Report. Several sensational revelations involving above all l’Inter: from the ‘secret dinner’ between Massimo Moratti and the designator of the arbitrators Paul Bergamo to the requests of the former Nerazzurri president to the then head of Telecom’s security, Giuliano Tavaroli until to interceptions by Giacinto Facchetti. Here is everything that was revealed by the transmission Report on the nerazzurri in the Calciopoli case. The role of Inter has been given ample prominence…

The ‘secret dinner’ and illegal investigations

Bergamo himself spoke of the ‘secret dinner’ during the episode of Report. The former president of Inter invited him after the defeat on May 5, 2002 against Lazio cost the Nerazzurri the Scudetto. The dinner, organized by Moratti and aimed at ‘overthrowing’ the power of Luciano Moggiit was in July: “Moratti asked me why the referees were mad at Inter. He was convinced the referees were hostile to make her lose” Bergamo said. Later, according to the reconstruction of Report, Moratti turned to Giuliano Tavarolithen head of Telecom’s security, to have some investigations into arbitral favoritism: an “intelligence job” that Tavaroli commissioned from the Polis Distinto company. “They were illegal investigations and when I found out I filed a lawsuitBergamo commented. The legal proceedings that followed ended with “an agreement”the terms of which have remained confidential, which obliged Inter to indemnify the persons ‘monitored’: “An agreement between the parties which has remained secret until now obliges Inter to compensate some of the victims of illegal investigations: among them the former Serie A referee designator Paolo Bergamo“, is stated in the course of the broadcast.

