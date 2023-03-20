Face cream for men is part of the morning routine. Of course, the partner can help with the application.

Facial care is also part of the morning routine for men. But which face cream for men suits your skin type?

The modern man grooms himself. And that’s not as easy as he might think. Every skin type has its own needs. The golden rule is: dry skin wants oily cream, oily skin wants moisture. Before men dip their face in their girlfriend’s or wife’s cream, it should be said that men’s skin differs in part from women’s skin. It has larger pores, greasier and up to 20 percent thicker than that of women. When it comes to facial care, using biological factors for a change isn’t a bad marketing ploy to scam women for more money for no apparent reason.

Normally, care creams for women are a little greasy. No problem, because the smaller pores can handle it better. In addition, women have fewer sebaceous glands. Men’s skin produces almost twice as much sebum per day. A cream that is too greasy can cause the larger male pores to become clogged. Nasty pimples and an impure complexion are the result. In addition, there is the special daily strain of shaving, which is a real stress test for the skin. The rule here is: stay away from alcohol. When drunk, it fattens the stomach, while the alcohol degreases the skin and thus destroys its protective function.

Face Cream for Men: Oily skin



If you suffer from oily skin, it is best to use a moisturizing cream that absorbs quickly and has a mattifying effect. Exactly these properties combine the matting Ebony power fluid. The manufacturer promises an oil-absorbing effect and a long-lasting matt effect. The cream is vegan and free of mineral oils. The packaging is made of recyclable materials – a cream for men who not only take care of themselves, but also of the environment.

Dry skin: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture



Of course, not all men’s skin is always greasy. There is also combination skin that is dry in some areas and oily in others. A prime example is men who suffer from dry skin on the neck and chin and oilier skin on the forehead. For the dry and normal spots is Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture a good choice. It’s a caffeinated day cream that the manufacturer says is great for fighting the signs of stressed skin. It is a non-greasy cream that you should apply to sensitive, dry and normal skin.

Very dry and oily skin: Shiseido Men Hydro Master Gel



If you suffer from extremely dry or oily skin, check this out Hydro Master Gel by Shiseido Men. It provides intensive moisturizing care that is quickly absorbed. According to the manufacturer, the peony root extract prevents excessive sebum production in the pores. It is best to apply the gel after cleaning or shaving.

Normal Top: Biotherm Homme Aquapower



This is a classic all-rounder for normal skin Aquapower Man Gel von Biotherm. It is quickly absorbed and gives the skin a pleasantly cooling feeling. The manufacturer promises that the gel moisturizes the skin for up to 48 hours. It is also suitable as a soothing aftershave. Thanks to vitamins E, C and B5 and oligo-minerals, Biotherm speaks of a regenerative effect that its gel offers to men’s skin.

Face care: wash, don’t scratch!



Before you rub your face with any of the products, you should clean it. This is also advisable before you shave (you can find out what else you need to pay attention to here). Thorough cleaning of the face avoids unsightly inflammation and impurities and softens the beard hair. And that’s exactly what it promises Cleansing Gel Biotherm Homme Aquapower. Before shaving, it raises the beard hair and opens the pores. According to the manufacturer, the razor blade separates the hair exactly. Important to protect the skin when shaving. Otherwise, you may have to shave the same area several times to really get all the hair.

