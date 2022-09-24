It mainly affects men but also women should not underestimate it

Dr. Enrico Leo, specialist of the In Salus center, warns of risks and explains how to prevent

LECCO – A problem not only male: the abdominal aortic aneurysm can also occur in female subjects and prevention becomes fundamental, especially at a certain age. We talk about it with the dr. Enrico Leospecialist in Vascular Surgery and among the professionals of the medical center in Salus di Lecco.

Doctor, what does abdominal aortic aneurysm consist of and how much should women also worry about?

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), that is a dilation of the main artery of the human body in its abdominal tract, represents a pathology that mainly affects the male sex with a ratio of 13: 1 compared to the female one. It is therefore not surprising that the current guidelines in its diagnosis and treatment derive from clinical studies in which the female population is significantly underrepresented. Mortality in women with AAA has decreased little over the past 25 years, contrary to what was observed in men. This suggests that the main factors responsible for the reduction of deaths among men, such as the abolition of smoking, screening, the increasingly widespread use of less invasive techniques for surgical treatment, are less effective or less applicable to women ” .

How can it be prevented?

“Currently, there are no national health programs for AAA screening in women as they are considered ineffective in terms of cost and prevention, given the lower incidence of the disease. However, some past experiences would seem to show the opposite. In 2014, a screening plan of the male and female population was carried out in France by means of a simple echocolordoppler examination of the abdomen (VESALE operation): 36500 people were examined and 729 cases of AAA were diagnosed. Had women been excluded from this plan, 124 cases would not have been diagnosed with AAA and, theoretically, 28 deaths would have been recorded. Therefore, women from the age of 65 must undergo an ultrasound examination of the abdomen, in particular if they are smokers and / or hypertensive. In the presence of a family history of aneurysmal diseases, the age to undergo the examination drops to 50 years ”.

But when is it necessary to treat an AAA in women?

“Also in this case we must consider some substantial differences compared to the male population: if in men the risk of rupture of an abdominal aortic aneurysm increases when the diameter exceeds 5 centimeters, in women this risk, even in smaller AAAs ( with a diameter between 4 and 5 centimeters), is four times higher. In patients with AAA, a careful evaluation of the anatomy and morphology of the aortic aneurysm may therefore suggest an apparently early treatment. In conclusion, even in the absence of specific guidelines, it is desirable that patients with an increased risk profile for the development of an abdominal aortic aneurysm undergo a simple ultrasound examination of the abdomen and a possible vascular surgical visit. , in order to prevent the (often fatal) complications of a pathology that is frankly little investigated in its specificities related to the female gender “.

Dr. Enrico Leo

In Salus – Multi-specialty Medical Center

Lecco – Corso Carlo Alberto 17 / A

Tel. 0341 367512

PREVIOUS ARTICLES

12 September – Face to face with Health. The “Mamme Lecco” project is born

01 September – Face to face with Health: sexual dysfunction, how to deal with it?

20 July – Face to face with Health. Sun: ally or enemy of our skin?

7 July – Face to face with Health. Infertility and assisted fertilization

June 20 – Face to face with Health. Acupuncture: an ally for women

7 June – Face to face with Health. Treating newborn tensions with osteopathy

20 Maggio – Face to face with Health. Severe obesity, the help of surgery

7 Maggio – Face to face with Health. Prepare for summer with the right diet

April 20 – Face to face with Health. Chronic benign pain, word to the specialist

07 April – Face to face with Health. Spring and seasonal ailments, the help of homeopathy

March 15th – Face to face with Health. Eating disorders in young people: “Watch out for alarm bells”

March 07 – Face to face with Health. Breast cancer and prevention: interview with Dr. Carla Magni

February 21 – Face to face with Health. Fertility, because it is important to go to a specialist

07 February – Face to face with Health. The importance of taking care of your hands

January 25 – Face to face with Health. Overcoming trauma is possible!

January 17 – Face to face with Health. From Monday diet

2021

06 December – Face to face with Health. Diet during the holidays? Few sacrifices and a lot of conviviality

November 19 – Face to face with Health. Chronic venous disease

November 9 – Face to face with Health. Breast cancer: the importance of prevention

20 October – Face to face with Health. When the heart hurts: myocardial infarction

28 September – Face to face with Health. Endometriosis: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

20 September – Face to face with Health. Back pain: main causes and how to treat yourself

06 September – Face to face with Health. Knee pain: understanding the causes and the right therapy

20 July – Face to face with health. Is menopause the end of sexuality?

07 July – Face to face with Health. Junk food: the risk isn’t just obesity

June 21st – Face to face with health. Obesity: the pain hidden in the extra pounds

June 4 – Face to face with Health. What is hearing loss and how is it treated

20 Maggio – Face to face with Health. Hearing, the “social” sense to be safeguarded

April 20 – Face to face with health. Shoulder pain: symptoms, causes and remedies

April 8 – Face to face with health. Allergies in children: here is the fastest and cheapest test