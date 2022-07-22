Home Health Facebook is divided into two: the news that you will find on the social network
Health

Facebook is divided into two: the news that you will find on the social network

by admin
Facebook is divided into two: the news that you will find on the social network
There will be a little-big change on Facebook, which in its new version actually splits in two. When accessing the social network, the user will see a main page – the so-called ‘home’ – which will be greatly influenced by the Facebook algorithm, and which will therefore offer Reels, Stories and other personalized content.

On the other hand, those who want to consult the activity of their friends or the pages that follow, on the other hand, can access a new Feed characterized by an icon with a small clock. This is the bulletin board where you can see, in chronological order from the most recent, the contents published by your contacts, Favorites, Favorite Pages, Groups you follow, depending on the filter chosen. Most importantly, there will be no ‘recommended’ content from Facebook in this ‘feed’.

The new functions of the social network were illustrated by its creator, Mark Zuckerberg, with this short video.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  He's not vaccinated, family doctor suspended

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy