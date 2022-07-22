There will be a little-big change on Facebook, which in its new version actually splits in two. When accessing the social network, the user will see a main page – the so-called ‘home’ – which will be greatly influenced by the Facebook algorithm, and which will therefore offer Reels, Stories and other personalized content.

On the other hand, those who want to consult the activity of their friends or the pages that follow, on the other hand, can access a new Feed characterized by an icon with a small clock. This is the bulletin board where you can see, in chronological order from the most recent, the contents published by your contacts, Favorites, Favorite Pages, Groups you follow, depending on the filter chosen. Most importantly, there will be no ‘recommended’ content from Facebook in this ‘feed’.

The new functions of the social network were illustrated by its creator, Mark Zuckerberg, with this short video.

by Pier Luigi Pisa