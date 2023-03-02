Solid bicycle tires are characterized by a so-called puncture protection. The material ensures that the hose is not damaged by sharp and pointed objects. Flat feet on the bike are practically impossible.

On which bicycles can the tires be used?

The indestructible bicycle tires are available in different sizes. This means that the tires can be used on different bicycle models – as long as the size and width are right. You should definitely note these dimensions before making a purchase.

You should think about purchasing the tires above all if you drive frequently on routes where you can hit sharp objects or where there are sharp edges.

In the following table we have listed four top models for you, including the advantages and disadvantages of the tyres.

Our tip for you

We particularly recommend the 28 inch bicycle tires from Kenda. The model has a tire profile with easy rolling, but at the same time offers a snappy grip and directional stability. A wire core also ensures a reliable hold on the rim. In addition to the tyres, you also get reflective strips and hoses with Dunlop valves.

