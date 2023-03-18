Home Health Farewell to Lance Reddick, the actor of ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ dies at 60
Health

Farewell to Lance Reddick, the actor of ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ dies at 60

by admin

The actor Lance Reddickstar of the series “The Wire” e you “John Wick”, died “suddenly” at age 60 of natural causes. Reddick was known for his role as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series ‘The Wire’ where his character was trapped in the chaotic politics of the Baltimore Police Department. He also starred in the Fox series ‘Fringe’ as Special Agent Phillip Broyles and played the multitalented Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the ‘John Wick’ films, including the fourth in the series due out later this month.

Originally from
BaltimoreIn Maryland, Reddick began his career in 1996 with a role in an episode of the television series “New York Undercover”. In 2000 and 2001 he played Detective Johnny Basil in the HBO television series “Oz”. In 2002 he appears in the video clip “03 Bonnie & Clyde” by Jay-Z and Beyoncè in the role of a police officer.

However, it was crowned him
“The Wire”, a tough, realistic and ruthless account of American society in its relationship with crime related to drug trafficking. It also shows the links between poverty and related drug trade. The five-season series is set in Baltimore, a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the country. It has also been called one of the best written ever.

