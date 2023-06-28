Farewell to Luisa Benussi, Alzheimer’s scientist

Luisa Benussi, an internationally renowned scientist, died on Monday at the age of 51. The news has aroused dismay in all those who knew her and in the scientific community of which she was a part.

Deputy scientific director and researcher al Molecular Markers Laboratoryhead of the Biobank of the Irccs, Institute of hospitalization and treatment of a scientific nature Centro San Giovanni di Dio Fatebenefratelli of Brescia, Luisa Benussi was a biologist specialized in clinical biochemistry and had a consolidated experience in the study of the molecular markers of dementia and specifically on genetic markers.

Very busy at work, among the focuses of her research were the molecular and genetic mechanisms associated with malattie neurodegenerative such as Alzheimer’s. Just last year, along with others, signed the largest genetic study on Alzheimer’s carried out so far, carried out by the European group for the study of the disease. In Italy it involved several universities and scientific research institutes. The DNA samples analyzed were collected not only in Europe, but also in the United States and Australia.

Almost 800,000 DNA analyzes looking for areas of the genome linked to the risk of Alzheimer’s. About forty were those never identified until now. Luisa Benussi will remain the many scientific publications that bear witness to her commitment to find a way in the understanding and treatment of the mechanisms of Alzheimer’s. Her smile, her great ability to share, her radiance will also remain of her.

I funerals take place today, Wednesday, at 9.30 to the parish of Santa Giovanna Antida (Torricella), starting from the Spedali Civili at 9.15 and continuing to the cemetery of S. Francesco di Paola.