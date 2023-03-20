Sofia Sacchitelli is dead, that’s who she was

The medical student Sofia Sacchitelli is died in Genoa last night. The girl had become infamous because she was struck by angiosarcoma, a cancer of the heart. Upon hearing the news, the young woman had decided to dedicate her last months of life to raising awareness among others and to do so, perhaps her most popular and inclusive communication method: social.

In fact, on Instagram, Sofia began to tell her story, to disseminate information on rare diseases, of which she herself was a victim, and to raise awareness among others on the importance of medical-scientific research. From the beginning, his desire was to strengthen “all the people and families who felt frightened, abandoned and discouraged at the time of diagnosis, as happened to us” and to support research studies on angiosarcomas, so that ” no one ever gets a death sentence again like me and all the people who have struggled with the same disease”. This type of cancer is so rare that it affects no more than 2-3 people per million inhabitants each year and which, unfortunately, leaves no glimmer of hope.

