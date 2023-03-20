Home Health Farewell to Sofia Sacchitelli, the icon of rare diseases dies
Health

Farewell to Sofia Sacchitelli, the icon of rare diseases dies

by admin
Farewell to Sofia Sacchitelli, the icon of rare diseases dies

Sofia Sacchitelli is dead, that’s who she was

The medical student Sofia Sacchitelli is died in Genoa last night. The girl had become infamous because she was struck by angiosarcoma, a cancer of the heart. Upon hearing the news, the young woman had decided to dedicate her last months of life to raising awareness among others and to do so, perhaps her most popular and inclusive communication method: social.

In fact, on Instagram, Sofia began to tell her story, to disseminate information on rare diseases, of which she herself was a victim, and to raise awareness among others on the importance of medical-scientific research. From the beginning, his desire was to strengthen “all the people and families who felt frightened, abandoned and discouraged at the time of diagnosis, as happened to us” and to support research studies on angiosarcomas, so that ” no one ever gets a death sentence again like me and all the people who have struggled with the same disease”. This type of cancer is so rare that it affects no more than 2-3 people per million inhabitants each year and which, unfortunately, leaves no glimmer of hope.

Read also: Raising awareness of rare diseases, the UNIAMOleforze campaign closed

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The 5 most common signals that the body sends us when we consume too much sugar

You may also like

Is milk bad for you? 3 reasons to...

what is cardiac angiosarcoma, 2-3 cases per million...

In 40 thousand with Down syndrome, progress against...

Hope, it’s wrong to reduce spending on healthcare...

Toothpastes, because those without fluoride are spreading: the...

the victim was only 40 years old

“Mancini was completely naked. Mourinho at Lazio? Never...

Face cream for men: Your skin needs this...

Stop lupus before it eats you up

Paxlovid ‘Cinderella’ of the Covid cure? We used...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy