Home Health “Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” is a new game placed on Steam for free, the potato must die 🥔 | 4Gamers
Health

“Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” is a new game placed on Steam for free, the potato must die 🥔 | 4Gamers

by admin
“Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” is a new game placed on Steam for free, the potato must die 🥔 | 4Gamers

Players who like casual hanging net games like “Cookie Clicker”, now Steam has a new free work for you to hang and play, its name is “Farmer Against Potatoes Idle”, which is about a farmer The game to face the overwhelming uprising revolutionary potato army.

Generally speaking, idle games do not need to explain the plot, but the development team Oni Gaming obviously cares about this war between farmers and potatoes. Players must face potatoes from low to high level in various locations of the farm, and then upgrade their own Attack power and recovery power, try to hit treasures and obtain excellent equipment in order to defeat more potatoes.

20220829170034_1

20220829170421_1

20220829180154_120220829165959_1

ss_abbedcf914683cc2e97e13582796295a72a0db7b.1920x1080

Although the screen is bright and the system is simple, “Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” does not require crazy clicks, because the farmer will automatically chop the potatoes with his sword, and you can upgrade the points through the harvested potatoes, and even if you die, you will have skeleton points to upgrade.

In addition to the equipment system and mini-gamification of the game itself, there is also a super exaggerated talent tree similar to POE that can drag money. It seems a little difficult to get full and not hang for a year and a half, but anyway, this type of game is used for hanging net.

20220829165223_1

“Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” has become a new topic item on Steam recently. It is also popular with some players due to its free and easy-to-use system. If you have a deep hatred for potatoes, you might as well use this game to relieve the pressure.

See also  easy and healthy weekly diet, start today!

Steam’s new casual game, Farmer Against Potatoes Idle, is available for free on August 26th.

You may also like

here are the most aggressive and what tests...

Parkinson’s, life span also linked to some genes

the new quarantine rules in September

No health risks from 19-degree radiators: but beware...

the message on Instagram. How are you

“Smart” socks in the hospital, here’s how they...

Podcast – Planet B, the data will help...

Prediction of major changes brought by Apple Watch...

Covid, new Centaurus variant: symptoms, differences with Omicron...

After a heart attack the polypill protects better...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy