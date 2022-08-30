Players who like casual hanging net games like “Cookie Clicker”, now Steam has a new free work for you to hang and play, its name is “Farmer Against Potatoes Idle”, which is about a farmer The game to face the overwhelming uprising revolutionary potato army.

Generally speaking, idle games do not need to explain the plot, but the development team Oni Gaming obviously cares about this war between farmers and potatoes. Players must face potatoes from low to high level in various locations of the farm, and then upgrade their own Attack power and recovery power, try to hit treasures and obtain excellent equipment in order to defeat more potatoes.

Although the screen is bright and the system is simple, “Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” does not require crazy clicks, because the farmer will automatically chop the potatoes with his sword, and you can upgrade the points through the harvested potatoes, and even if you die, you will have skeleton points to upgrade.

In addition to the equipment system and mini-gamification of the game itself, there is also a super exaggerated talent tree similar to POE that can drag money. It seems a little difficult to get full and not hang for a year and a half, but anyway, this type of game is used for hanging net.

“Farmer Against Potatoes Idle” has become a new topic item on Steam recently. It is also popular with some players due to its free and easy-to-use system. If you have a deep hatred for potatoes, you might as well use this game to relieve the pressure.

Steam’s new casual game, Farmer Against Potatoes Idle, is available for free on August 26th.