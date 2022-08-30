After the fall, the emergency hospitalization and the words of Francesca Pascale, Paola Turci shared a message on Instagram, reassuring fans about his health. Her complete recovery is not far off, also thanks to the love that surrounds her: her wife Francesca has not left her alone even for a minute, and has been by her side supporting her and making a beautiful statement of love in public.

Paola Turci, the fall and the hospitalization: the words on Instagram

A bad falland trauma cranial, so much fear. The news of Paola Turci’s stop at concerts had worried her fans. On a summer tour around Italy, she found herself having to put a stop to the Forlì date – which was sold out, and to which she cared enormously – due to some health problems. She had announced it herself, that she would have to attend the stage on August 29 at the Arena di San Domenico in Forlì.

Turci’s health problem was initially unclear. Subsequently, he wanted to shed some light on social media and is now much better. “Thank you for these messages full of strength, affection and beauty (I downloaded those badly to the appropriate trash). Today it is already betterit will also be for everything the love that surrounds me. Thanks again. Your Paola ”, her words on her Instagram are a message of great strength and hope, which demonstrate how love, when it is strong and it is a lot, can accelerate healing.

Impossible not to go back in time with your mind, when Turci had an accident that marked and changed her life, so much so as to lead her to “celebrate” two birthdays, the first officer, the second symbolic, which marks her rebirth and the “return” to life.

The support of Francesca Pascale

After the news of the cancellation of the concert in Forlì due to health problems, some time passed before we understood the situation. And it was Paola Turci who explained what happened. “It was a bad fall, I suffered a head injury. I’m in the hospital and I’ll have it for a few days ”. His words reassured everyone – fans and non-fans – but the fright and fear were there, and it is undeniable.

Support, however, is by no means lacking. La Turci has at her side his wife Francesca Pascale, with whom she is married on 2 July, with an intimate ceremony. And Pascale just wanted to share her support for Turci on her Instagram, with a photo in which they are together: “After a sudden scare, the worst is over. Great soul, I love you ”. Beautiful words that describe the great bond that unites them.

For the couple, it was an intense but wonderful year: they sealed their love, and Turci continued to perform concerts for Italy, without ever stopping, until the date in Forlì. On the way to recovery, she has already announced that she would like to recover the missed concert. We are certain that she will return to the stage, stronger than before, to enchant with her voice and enormous stage presence.