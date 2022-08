“Centaurus and Omicron 5? We can’t recognize them only by symptoms. But the virus is endemizing, and the vaccinated people are increasing, so I foresee weaker waves”, explains the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute in Milan. “But that doesn’t mean at all that caution should be given up, because we could have new mutations