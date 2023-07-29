Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4927/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3172/2023 proposed by FASS Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Piedmont Region, Conference of Regions and of the Autonomous Provinces, Local Health Authority of Asti – Asl At, Local Health Authority Cn 1 of Cuneo – Asl Cn 1, Local Health Authority City of Turin, Local Health Authority of Chieri, Carmagnola, Moncalieri and Nichelino – Asl To5, Hospital Authority- Major University of Charity, Santa Croce and Carle Hospital, Ss. Antonio and Biagio and C. Arrigo Hospital, Novara Local Health Authority – Asl No, Cirié, Chivasso and Ivrea Local Health Authority – Asl To4, Local Health Authority of Vercelli – Asl Vc, Local Health Authority of Biella – Asl Bi, City of Health and Science University Hospital of Turin.

Attachments:

FASS Srl Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4927 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 0.71 Mb)

