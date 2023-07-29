Inflation 2023, how much will the summer cost to Italians and who will hit the most?

Summer 2023 how much do you cost me? This is the most recurring question among those who organize holidays, both in Italy and abroad. The high prices spared no one, hitting tourism. According to the Demoskopika surveys, which Ansa publishes in preview, the increase in inflation in the sector – calculated more than 3 percentage points higher than that of the general Istat index – would generate price increases equal to 3.9 billion in tourist spending of Italians and foreigners who have chosen to spend a holiday in the Italian resorts during the summer months.

The biggest increases in this “hot” summer

From ice cream to spritz, from planes to gardening, passing through hotels, restaurants and beach establishments: this summer everything will cost more. To weigh primarily some items with in the lead, for inflation trend in June 2023 compared to the same month 2022, air transport (+23.5%), holiday packages (+17.7%) and accommodation (+12 .8%). Transport represents the heaviest chapter for citizens’ pockets. Buying a flight to a foreign location today costs an average of 46.6% compared to last year, domestic ones by 49.3%. Instead, it is better for trains: tickets in this case mark an increase of 6%.

Price increases also for the nautical sector: boats, outboard motors and equipment for boats register a +12.6%. In addition to holiday packages, the trend is also on the rise for accommodation: hotels have adjusted their rates by +15.5%, holiday villages and campsites by +7.4%, while dining in restaurants costs 5.9 % more.

On the beach, Codacons estimates an increase in the rates for the rental of sunbeds, umbrellas and deck chairs, and for consumption at the beaches (soft drinks, ice cream, water, etc.) with average increases between +10% and +15%. % compared to 2022.

Regions with the largest price increases

The increase in prices in tourism involves all regions but there are five “hardest hit” systems in which price growth is higher than the national figure: Lazio (+9.5%) with an impact on tourism spending of 362 million euros, Lombardy (+9.2%) with an impact of 389 million euros, Tuscany and Molise (9.1%) with an impact of 595 million euros and 5 million euros respectively and, lastly, Campania (9%) with an impact of 234 million euros.

On the opposite side, in the lowest positions for minor increase compared to the Italian acquired inflation for the month of June of the current year, there are five other regional areas: Valle d’Aosta (+7.9%) with an impact of 20 million euros, Trentino Alto Adige (+8%) with an impact of 197 million euros, Basilicata (+8.2%) with an impact of 20 million euros, Marche (+8.3%) with an impact of 79 million euros and, lastly, Abruzzo (+8.4%) with an impact of 51 million euros.

Shorter holidays

The holidays of the Italians will not only be more expensive, but also shorter, and despite cutting the nights away from home, spending on holidays will be more expensive than last year by as much as 1.2 billion euros. This was stated by Assoutenti, commenting on the study on summer price increases released by Demoskopika. «The very strong price increases in the sector of air transport, accommodation and holiday packages profoundly change the holiday habits of Italians – explains the president Furio Truzzi – and if on the one hand the number of citizens who will allow themselves a holidays in the summer period, on the other hand the tendency is to cut spending by reducing the number of vacation days». “Suffice it to say that the percentage of Italians who this summer will only be able to afford a weekend or at most three nights away from home will go from 4% last year to 18% in 2023 – continues Truzzi – but the share of those who will spend up to to 7 nights out, from 63% in 2022 to 56% this year. And the paradox is that, despite the reduction in holiday days, spending will be higher: the 2023 summer holidays will cost Italians 1.2 billion euros more than in 2022, albeit with fewer nights away from home.