Home » Fasting: Brigitta Balas talks about her everyday life as a fasting leader and the healing effects
Health

Fasting: Brigitta Balas talks about her everyday life as a fasting leader and the healing effects

by admin
Fasting: Brigitta Balas talks about her everyday life as a fasting leader and the healing effects

Eating little, lots of exercise and liver wraps: In her courses, fasting leader Brigitta Balas conveys a feeling of a fresh start. Here she reports on the changes that fasting can bring about.

Recorded by Claudia Minner

There are persistent prejudices about fasting. Many believe that when you eat, you feel hungry all the time. But the body adapts after two to three days and gets its energy from within. “I’m not hungry at all, that’s unbelievable!” I hear every time during my Fastenwander courses.

I originally come from advertising. I worked in marketing for two decades, had a lot of stress and hardly any time for sports. A few years ago I got progressively worse. I was exhausted, forgetful, unhappy and at some point I understood: It couldn’t go on like this. I quit and started my training as a medically certified fasting leader in 2021.

See also  Diet and Cancer: pay attention to these foods we eat every day

You may also like

Live Spalletti, the words on the meeting with...

in 5 on the run; Ganna retires positive...

CoEHAR Researchers Disprove Studies on Vaping Lung Inflammation

Nutrition, a little-known disorder worries more and more:...

Breakfast, these foods activate the brain: incredible discovery

Here comes the app to monitor mosquitoes

The classic cake tastes so delicious!

Children below the middle percentile: what they should...

working together for a more resilient global health...

Pharmacists charge 10 cents per dematerialized prescription for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy