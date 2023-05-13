Fasting: Brigitta Balas talks about her everyday life as a fasting leader and the healing effects

Eating little, lots of exercise and liver wraps: In her courses, fasting leader Brigitta Balas conveys a feeling of a fresh start. Here she reports on the changes that fasting can bring about. Recorded by Claudia Minner

There are persistent prejudices about fasting. Many believe that when you eat, you feel hungry all the time. But the body adapts after two to three days and gets its energy from within. “I’m not hungry at all, that’s unbelievable!” I hear every time during my Fastenwander courses.

I originally come from advertising. I worked in marketing for two decades, had a lot of stress and hardly any time for sports. A few years ago I got progressively worse. I was exhausted, forgetful, unhappy and at some point I understood: It couldn’t go on like this. I quit and started my training as a medically certified fasting leader in 2021.