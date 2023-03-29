Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), March 29, 2023 – Tragedy a fat in the early afternoon of Wednesday 29 March. A man died in a accidenthit by a car in the central via Chiantigiana.

He would have been pushed against the wall in the very violent impact. The motorist is in shock, aboard a black car.

Several people gave the alarm to 118. However, every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. The man died shortly after. Via Chiantigiana it was blocked for a long time to allow for relief and relief work. For the 118, the self-medication and an ambulance of the Popular Brotherhood of Grassina. The traffic police intervened for the dynamics of the accident.

The victim was together with his wife and was walking. At one point the car would have lost control ending its race against the victim, who could not do anything to avoid the tremendous impact.

The closure of via Chiantigiana for about an hour had repercussions on traffic throughout the area.