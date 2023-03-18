Witches, wolves, ghosts and monsters. Archetypes of ancestral terrors that take shape in symbolic figures, which have always been predominant in the imagination of children. How many times do we hear them evoked in the speeches of our little ones. They have intercepted them in fairy tales, in cartoons, in the stories of friends or family members who are not prudent in their interaction with the vulnerable minds of minors.

The insinuation of “fear” into the childish soul is an inevitable process.