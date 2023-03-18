Benchmark Tesla Model Y?Xiaopeng G6 to be released and delivered in the middle of the year: priced at 200,000 to 300,000

On the evening of March 17, Xiaopeng released its Q4 and full-year financial reports for 2022. Among them, the total annual revenue was 26.86 billion yuan, an increase of 28% year-on-year, and the net loss was 9.14 billion yuan, an increase of 88.1% year-on-year.

At the earnings conference,He Xiaopeng confirmed that this year’s second blockbuster model, the G6, will be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, and will be officially released and delivered in the middle of the year. The model is positioned in the price range of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan, and its sales volume is expected to be 2 to 3 times that of the P7.

In addition, Xiaopeng will launch a new pure electric 7-seater MPV in the second half of this year.

Previously, Xiaopeng G6 has been declared by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The length, width and height are 4753/1920/1650 mm, the wheelbase is 2890mm, and it is equipped with 235/60 R18 and 255/45 R20 tires. The single motor rated power is 110kW, and the dual motor version drives The motors are rated at 50kW and 110kW.

Whether it is in terms of shape or positioning, the competing product locked by Xiaopeng G6 is undoubtedly the Tesla Model Y.