Home » Fc Genetics Service Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Fc Genetics Service Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3288/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14669/2022 Fc Genetics Service Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 135.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Instance (PDF 125.6 Kb)

Appeal Reasons added Sardinia (PDF 0.55 Mb)

See also  Covid: less than 100 hospitalized in Umbria, it hasn't happened since June - Healthcare

You may also like

Intestinal polyps in children: how to intervene immediately

Avalanche accident: “I lay in the snow for...

a good rest to feel good

Free screening for heart health in 26 Italian...

Quiz: What do you know about sun and...

Does it make sense to mow the lawn...

The WHO alert on Enterovirus E-11 affecting newborns:...

Raw tuna, huge risks: here’s what to watch...

According to § 96 of the rules of...

Emopass Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy