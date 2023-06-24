Home » Dance to “Odyssey,” Beck and Phoenix’s Joint Theme
Dance to “Odyssey,” Beck and Phoenix’s Joint Theme

Dance to “Odyssey,” Beck and Phoenix’s Joint Theme

These two contemporary heavyweights, one from the United States and the other from France, thus kick off one of the most anticipated tours of the summer that will begin on August 1st in Seattle (Washington). Going from one place to another USA y Canadais expected to end September, 10th in it Merriweather Post Pavilion of Maryland. Some of the dates will have the participation of the artists Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood y Sir Chloe.

The last full-length project Beck put out was “Hyperspace” in 2019, though his version of “Old Man” was recently nominated for Best Rock Performance in the Premios Grammy 2023. On the other hand, Phoenix have been updating their discography more frequently since they recently released “Alpha Zulu”.

Likewise, “Odyssey” arrives to warm up the engines of a highly anticipated tour that consolidates the good harmony between the Californian singer-songwriter and the band formed in Versailles. The single, written, produced and performed by both, includes the voice of Beck and of Thomas Mars of Phoenix.

