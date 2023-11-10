FDA Approves New Weight Management Drug Zepbound

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to a new weight management drug called Zepbound, produced by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. This announcement, made on Wednesday, November 8, is already making waves in the United States.

Zepbound is intended for overweight or obese adults with at least one weight-related condition, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The drug is based on the active ingredient tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA under the trade name Mounjaro for blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

These drugs, including Zepbound, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Ozempic, all mimic a hormone found naturally in the body called Glp-1. This hormone plays a role in regulating blood sugar, slowing stomach emptying, and controlling appetite. Zepbound and Mounjaro, in particular, act on a similar hormone called Gip, aiming to reduce food intake.

Although initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes, these drugs have found a new application in weight management. Increased demand for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has led to shortages, with companies having to limit availability. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, is focusing on low-dose pre-filled injectable devices to meet demand and increase production capacity.

According to Eli Lilly, studies of 2,539 adults with obesity or overweight and weight-related medical problems other than diabetes showed significant weight loss among those taking Zepbound and making changes to their diet and exercise. The drug is expected to be available in the US later this year at a list price of $1059.87 per month.

However, some individuals taking Zepbound have reported gastrointestinal reactions, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, or abdominal pain.

With the FDA approval of Zepbound, Americans looking to lose weight now have a new option to choose from. It is essential to consult with a doctor before starting any drug treatment for weight loss.

