Take-Two CEO Says Grand Theft Auto Movie Not Worth the Risk

Grand Theft Auto Movie Unlikely According to Take-Two Boss

Take-Two’s boss, Strauss Zelnick, has made it clear that a big screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise, Grand Theft Auto, is not in the company’s plans. Zelnick expressed during an investor call that while pursuing a movie adaptation could potentially bring in a lot of money, the risk involved does not make it worth the effort.

Zelnick emphasized the difficulty of the film and television industry, stating that while he has had success in those areas, they are not the primary focus of the company. He also pointed out that the revenue from movie adaptations is not significant to the company’s overall goals and that if a film adaptation were to fail, it could potentially jeopardize the intellectual property of the franchise.

The decision to focus on the gaming industry over film seems to be a strategic one, especially considering the recent success of Grand Theft Auto V in terms of sales. Additionally, Rockstar is set to unveil Grand Theft Auto VI in the near future, indicating that the gaming company has its hands full with its core business.

It seems that for now, fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will have to satisfy their cravings for the virtual world through the games alone, as a movie adaptation is unlikely to be in the works. Will you still be interested in watching a Grand Theft Auto movie?

