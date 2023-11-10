Home » 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup to be Launched in Hangzhou
Sports

2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup to be Launched in Hangzhou

by admin

Hangzhou to host 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup

The 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is set to kick off in Hangzhou, as officially announced by the Provincial Sports Bureau during a recent press conference. The event will take place at the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium in Zhejiang Province from December 13th to 17th, marking the first international competition hosted by Hangzhou in the post-Asian Games era.

The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup, hosted by the FIVB, is considered the world‘s top professional women’s volleyball club event. It will feature the champion teams of women’s volleyball clubs from each continent, as well as the top club teams of the host country. This is the third time that China has hosted this event, following previous competitions in Shaoxing, Zhejiang in 2018 and 2019.

The competition will include 6 teams, with the host Tianjin team facing off against powerful opponents such as Turkey’s Vakif Bank, Turkey’s Isachibashi, Brazil’s Beach, Brazilian Minas, and Vietnam Sports Center. The event will follow the traditional format of group stages, semi-finals, and finals, with a total of 10 games ending in the crowning of a champion on December 17.

Zhang Yadong, deputy director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, expressed that hosting the Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is a strategic move to continue amplifying the “Asian Games effect” and build a “strong province through events.” The event is not only expected to enrich people’s sports and cultural life but also to promote the integration of sports with culture and tourism, boosting economic and social development.

See also  Borussia Dortmund: Former BVB star Pulisic lands in Milan

FIVB Chairman Graça sent a video expressing his blessings for the event, noting that both players and fans are eagerly anticipating the sports spectacle. In addition, players such as Claudinha and coach Paulo Coco from Dental Praia Clube in Brazil conveyed their excitement and expectations for the tournament, emphasizing their commitment to performing at their best.

With preparations well underway, the 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup promises to be an exhilarating and highly competitive event. As the teams gear up to showcase their skills and athleticism, volleyball fans from around the world are eagerly awaiting the championship in Hangzhou.

You may also like

Inter Miami Faces New York FC in a...

“I love playing under pressure, Djokovic will tell...

Ge Manqi Wins Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Track...

the journey of the Paralympic flame revealed, from...

América de Cali Faces Tough Competition in Betplay...

Mountain bike, the pink avalanche of Naturosa is...

Ding Junhui’s Struggles: Misses Semi-Finals at Tianjin National...

Several verdicts were examined in Pilsen. Offside? The...

Rueda Excludes Romell Quioto from Honduras Squad: Possible...

UTLAC TRAIL 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy