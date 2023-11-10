“Binary Lovers” Released on PC Steam Platform

Astrolabe Games Officially Releases New Platform Puzzle Game “Binary Lovers” on PC Steam

Astrolabe Games has officially announced the release of their latest platform puzzle game, “Binary Lovers,” on the PC Steam platform. The game, published in Asia by Astrolabe Games, is a narrative adventure game that combines barrage and puzzle-solving elements. The Steam store page for “Binary Lovers” is now live and players are encouraged to add it to their wishlist.

The game’s story follows Clara, who wakes up one day to discover that her mobile phone has been exchanged with someone else’s. As a result, she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about this mysterious world before it collapses. Players will solve puzzles, engage in platform jumping challenges, and face off against barrage boss battles as they uncover the story’s twists and turns.

“Binary Lovers” offers players an innocent adventure in a fairy tale with surreal puzzles, a combination of barrage games and platform jumping puzzles, and a narrative that is not limited by common sense. The game features a touching story with more than 100,000 words and allows players to explore a beautifully hand-painted world with non-linear storytelling and RPG-style plot missions.

Developed by Scarlet String Studios and published by both Scarlet String Studios and Astrolabe Games, “Binary Lovers” aims to provide players with a unique gaming experience that combines anime-inspired stories with unusual gameplay.

Astrolabe Games, a company formed by senior game industry professionals, is dedicated to providing global multi-platform game publishing services. For more information about “Binary Lovers,” including the latest promotional video and other materials, interested individuals can visit the game’s Steam store page at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164460.

For further inquiries, interested parties can visit the relevant network disk for press releases, related pictures, and more information. Additionally, for any questions about the game, they can be directed to the Steam store page.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164460

https://pan.baidu.com/s/1-ldoFBiZGViUHj7YT90KMw?pwd=ASTL

