Local residents believe hiking group in Saxon Switzerland to be people who entered the country illegally

A hiking group with 50 mostly Syrian participants in Saxon Switzerland called the police on Thursday. A citizen had informed the police that refugees were traveling in the forest. The police passed the tip on to the Berggiesshübel Federal Police, the Dresden Police Department confirmed. Federal police drove off with two patrol cars and met the group in Rathmannsdorf, the MDR SACHSEN authority said. “The matter could be clarified easily in a friendly conversation,” said a federal police spokesman.

According to their own statements, the group was a registered hiking club, “mostly Syrians from all over Germany.” This is what those affected write in a post on the social network “X” (formerly Twitter). It continues: “We came back to our hostel where the police were waiting for us. Someone called the police that a group of foreigners had been seen and reported as illegal refugees!”

