Home » Local residents believe hiking group in Saxon Switzerland to be people who entered the country illegally
News

Local residents believe hiking group in Saxon Switzerland to be people who entered the country illegally

by admin
Local residents believe hiking group in Saxon Switzerland to be people who entered the country illegally

A hiking group with 50 mostly Syrian participants in Saxon Switzerland called the police on Thursday. A citizen had informed the police that refugees were traveling in the forest. The police passed the tip on to the Berggiesshübel Federal Police, the Dresden Police Department confirmed. Federal police drove off with two patrol cars and met the group in Rathmannsdorf, the MDR SACHSEN authority said. “The matter could be clarified easily in a friendly conversation,” said a federal police spokesman.

According to their own statements, the group was a registered hiking club, “mostly Syrians from all over Germany.” This is what those affected write in a post on the social network “X” (formerly Twitter). It continues: “We came back to our hostel where the police were waiting for us. Someone called the police that a group of foreigners had been seen and reported as illegal refugees!”

See also  Olympics doodle is a great little video game

You may also like

Gang member will remain in prison in Santa...

First Successful Eye Transplant Offers Hope for Vision...

Two bodies of miners, found in Santander

Studying and Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important...

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

between yoga and paradisiacal beaches in La Libertad,...

Former UN Official Criticizes Gaza Policy and States...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán to Claudia Margarita Zuleta

Former Chinese Bank President Sun Deshun Sentenced to...

Change of leadership at the Elisabeth Hospital in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy