MotoGP, times and where to see the Malaysian GP in Sepang

Another weekend full of adrenaline for MotoGP with the third to last round of the 2023 World Championship. Until Sunday 12 November appointment with the Malaysian Grand Prixlive su Sky (Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP) and streaming on NOWwith the story of Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini and the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Vera Spadini conducts pre- and post-race in-depth analysis. Another chapter of the duel for the world title between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martinnow separated by 13 points after the weekend in Thailand.

Watch out for the time zone!

In Sepang the clock is 7 hours ahead of Italy, so pay attention to the times which are once again different compared to the European stages. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, from 3.35 il warm up of the top class, then the races: Moto3 at 5at 6.15 at Moto2 e MotoGP at 8am (reruns at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm). Furthermore, again for MotoGP, Saturday 11 November is not to be missed Sprint Race alle 8at the end of a very intense day for the top class which will begin at 3.05 with free practice 2 and at 3.45 with free practice qualifications.

