Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe visits the 68th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel met Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe on May 18 WHO-Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan to a conversation. Meetings were also held with the health ministers of the USA, France, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands, among others.

In addition, on May 18, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe made a welcoming statement as part of a side event on childhood cancer. The event underscored the important public health goal of stepping up the fight against childhood cancer and the preventable deaths it causes.

On May 19, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe took part in a panel discussion on the subject “Global fight against antibiotic resistance” took part. Health ministers from eleven countries, including Norway, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Thailand, were also present. The question of how international cooperation can be improved to prevent antibiotic resistance from spreading beyond national borders was discussed.