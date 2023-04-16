The cult brand Tupperware is on the verge of extinction

Cult brand Tupperware is on the verge of collapse: the rise and fall of a kitchen icon – but the party manager from Frasnacht is optimistic The company behind the world-renowned fresh food boxes is in dire financial straits. Only two years ago, Tupperware moved its European headquarters to Lucerne and promised an imminent upswing. What happened?

They slumber in the back corners of our kitchen shelves, waiting to be filled with the spaghetti leftovers from the night before. Tupperware cans still have a permanent place in many Swiss kitchens. Some of the colored fresh storage boxes are even considered design classics and sought-after collector’s items. The company behind it, on the other hand, can no longer keep up with its traditional history and is currently fighting for its existence.