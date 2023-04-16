igokea won the fiba champions league | Sport

Juniors Igokea m:tel are the winners of the first Youth FIBA ​​Champions League.

In the final of the premier edition of this competition played in Turkey. Slobodan Kecman’s team triumphed over the home team of Tofaš and ended the tournament with the maximum number of victories – six:

IGOKEA M:TEL – TOFAŠ 73:66

(21:21, 18:8, 19:17, 15:20)

The young “Igos” first recorded victories over Ostende, Murcia, Nimburk and Hapoel from Jerusalem in the group stage, which enabled them to advance to the semi-finals from first place.

At that stage, they measured their strength against Ritas, who was their toughest rival until the final, and in the fight for the trophy, even though it didn’t work out that way, they had to go through the drama again.

At the start of the last quarter, Igokea m:tel had a 14-point advantage (60:46), but the Turkish team did not give up, so in the last minute and a half, after a great series, it came to only two minus points (68:66).

Two “igos” in the ideal five Two players from Igokea m:tel – Ognjen Radošić and Dušan Makitan – were also in the top five of the tournament.

Ajdin Bećirović then missed a three-pointer, but Vasilije Kuridža found himself in the right place under the basket for 70:66, and after Ognjen Radošić did not make a single free throw 12 seconds before the end at 71:66, the Turks got another chance to come back.

However, Cem Kučukozkan missed the layup, and then Radošić would “finish the story” in this duel with a dunk!

It was Radošić who was the most outstanding individual in the winning camp with 26 points, as much as Ozgur Cengiz scored on the other side.

IGOKEA M: TEL: Vučenović, Radošić 26, Kuridža 4, Jovičić, Jovanović 2, Bećirović 7, Grubešić, Stanković 9, Makitan 15, Vuleta, Aćimović 10.

TOFAŠ: Dede, Čengiz 26, Kučukozkan 11, Konuk 15, Engin, Čevikel 2, Erjurtlu 2, Jaldiz 2, Birčan, Demirči 8, Ozajdemir.

