Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe visits the teddy clinic at the Charité

5. June 2014. It was finally that time again: The doors of the Teddy Bear Hospital in the Berlin Campus Virchow-Klinikum opened and children can come to the Charité Teddy Bear Surgery Hours together with their sick or injured cuddly toys. In addition to around 2,500 children so far, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe also took the opportunity on June 5 to accompany children and cuddly toys during their visit to the teddy consultation hours.

To the background:

Students of human medicine and dentistry, pharmacy and nursing trainees invite preschool children to the teddy bear hospital and try to playfully take away their fear of doctors, hospitals, medical devices and methods. Such voluntary student projects exist at almost all medical faculties in Germany. In total, there have been teddy bear hospitals in Germany for over ten years, now at 34 out of 36 medical faculties. The idea originally came from Sweden and was so successful that it has now spread to many countries around the world.

