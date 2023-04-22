Home » Squid release single with a visualizer and a video game
The group Squid presents his new song “Undergrowth”, a preview of his second album titled “The Monolith”which will see the light June 9 through Warp Records. Everything has come hand in hand with a video game inspired by the theme and with a visualizer directed by the band’s guitarist Louis Borlase. The single is a mix of groove sounds and styles with bursts of hyper-rock guitars. You can play the game at this link.

Themes of the environment, morality and the natural world are present in the single and are further explored in the rest of the album. Frank Force, the creator of the game, described it this way: “Imagine the game itself as an interactive music video where the gameplay and animation are synchronized with the music and change as the song progresses, going through different phases”. Also, in the visualizer of Borlaseexplains part of the story behind “The Monolith”.

The first advance of the album, “Swing (In A Dream)”, entered the lists of the BBC 6 Music and received very good reviews and support from the press. This new album reflects promises to preserve the restless spirit of Squid and reflect the progressive evolution of the band. The group will go through spain and they will perform in three cities: the September 21st they will sing in the Apollo room in Barcelonahe September 22 in it Ram Club of Valencia and finally the September 23 in the Copernicus Hall in Madrid.

