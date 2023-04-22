Home » Drawn relegation battle between Augsburg and Stuttgart
Drawn relegation battle between Augsburg and Stuttgart

KAlmost 91 minutes are played when Stuttgart’s Tanguy Coulibaly turns his back on Augsburg’s Arne Maier. Coulibaly wants to secure the ball. At first he succeeds and Maier just stumbles behind. There isn’t a situation that can’t be settled by plucking a shirt and Coulibaly slides across the lawn. Yellow for Maier and Augsburg. Nothing new for the bottom of the fair play table.

How to behave in a relegation battle

“If you’re stuck in a bit of a relegation battle and then a team comes from Stuttgart that really needs the points, it’s clear that we’ll give our all in every duel,” Augsburg’s Ermedin Demirović defended his five yellow carded teammates.

A bit stuck in the relegation battle, which means that FCA have not won five games in a row and are currently in 13th place. Stuttgart is sixteenth and should have been more pessimistic had it not been for the shadow of an impressive final phase against Borussia Dortmund last matchday (or rather hopes) thrown ahead.

10 minutes were played when Elvis Rexhbechaj made a small turn around Borna Sosa and found Arne Maier. He crosses straight to the head of twenty-one-year-old Dion Beljo. Along with nineteen-year-old regular Arne Engels from Belgium, Beljo is one of the lucky winter signings for FC Augsburg. The 1-0 lead is also due to the fact that Stuttgart’s three-man defense gives the incoming Croat Beljo a lot of freedom.

