Health

Female intimate health, what to know about leaks: types and possible causes, when to seek medical attention

The leaks you have can indicate different health conditions: here is the meaning of each one and how to intervene.

Your intimate health should never be neglected, but rather you need to check daily that there are no problems and that there is nothing different from the usual.

One of the most important signals that our body provides us with regards to our intimate health is related to vaginal discharge. There are in fact different types of losses and each of them has its own meaning which may or may not indicate the presence of a particular problem. It is good to know and recognize them in order to know how to intervene if they arise.

Here are four most common intimate losses how to deal with

Since there are different vaginal infections it is essential contact your gynecologist in such a way as to be able to carry out more in-depth analyzes in order to understand what caused the infection and study together the best treatment to solve it.

If you have any yellow or green discharge this may indicate an infection. Even more so if they are associated with an unpleasant smell, burning, itching or even pain.

In case they have of white losses that’s okay, as these are natural secretions that help the vagina lubricate and protect itself. They tend to be more abundant during pregnancy as estrogen levels are higher, while they decrease after menopause.

In case these losses should be particularly abundant they could indicate a small sore on the neck of the uterus which does not endanger health, but which can be treated with local therapies.

If they had instead A brownish discharge means it is a blood discharge which may depend on hormonal imbalances or some pathology. They may occur during times of stress and fatigue. Or even when you start taking a hormonal contraceptive, which requires a few months of adjustment. It’s better anyway contact your doctor as they could also indicate endometriosis, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids or infections.

Finally in case you have transparent and odorless leaks, also in this case we are dealing with physiological losses. Their intensity depends on hormonal surges, which are greatest before ovulation. Should they be particularly abundant, the only discomfort they can cause is one wet feeling in the briefswhich, however, can be easily solved by using panty liners to change several times during the day.

