FEMNA Health in cooperation with Techniker Krankenkasse are launching an endometriosis program

Brand new! On June 13, FEMNA will launch a program for people affected by endometriosis in cooperation with TK.

The FEMNA Endometriosis Program is a digital care service for women with suspected or diagnosed endometriosis.

The aim of the offer is to increase well-being, improve self-management and promote a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the communication between patients and medical service providers should be improved by the symptom diary integrated in the program.

It is a 6-month care offer consisting of educational training content, self-management methods and practical expert knowledge.

Maxie Matthiessen, founder of FEMNA says: “Today is a big day for endometriosis sufferers in Germany. We are pleased that we can now offer TK policyholders an easily accessible, digital service with the FEMNA endometriosis program, where those affected receive detailed information and therapy support.”

The program is part of FEMNA Health‘s hybrid care solutions for women with menstrual cycle symptoms associated with endometriosis, PMS, PCOS and dysmenorrhea.

At FEMNA, we are rethinking women’s health in Germany so that every woman can get the education and support she desires on her individual path to greater well-being.

