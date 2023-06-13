Smartphones under 200 euros: Five good models

Smartphones that cost less than 200.00 euros can also be a good choice. PR/Business Insider

The average price for smartphones is around 610.00 euros. The most expensive are models like the iPhone 14, which is the best-selling cell phone in 2023. Smartphones can also be significantly cheaper. Entry-level devices are already available for less than 200.00 euros. These are mainly models from cheap manufacturers in China or slightly older cell phones that are not yet technically outdated. According to Stiftung Warentest, cheap models can also be good. We present five smartphones that cost less than 200.00 euros and have been approved by Stiftung Warentest. Our favourite: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 for only 157.00 euros*.

Own according to Deloitte’s Global Mobile Consumer Survey 89 percent of Germans own a smartphone. Particularly popular: this iPhone 14, the best-selling cell phone in 2023 is in Germany. But not all smartphone users can, want or should spend almost 1000.00 euros for the new iPhone – especially since it is much cheaper alternatives are available, which cannot quite keep up with the iPhone, but are more than sufficient for many standard applications.

How much do smartphones cost?

So there are modern smartphones from just over 100.00 euros. At this price there is everything Models from cheap manufacturers from China. Also, some can older smartphones that are not yet technically obsolete can be purchased from 100.00 euros. For approx Most mid-range cell phones are available for EUR 500.00 or lesswhile Premium devices such as the iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy S23 1000.00 euros and more costs. The The average price for smartphones is around 610.00 euros. This was the result of a study by the price comparison platform Geizhals from 2022.

For whom are cheap smartphones suitable?

Die cheapest smartphones up to 200.00 euros are particularly suitable as entry-level modelsif secondary devices or for Kinder. In addition, the cheaper cell phones can be a good choice for people who only want to use their smartphone for standard applications. With modern mobile phones, however, this does not mean that users are only limited to text messages and phone calls. Many mobile phones in this price category already offer the 5G-Standard, which allows fast web surfing or scrolling through social networks. Self Streaming should thanks to the surprisingly good displays of cheap smartphones shouldn’t be a problem. Due to the weaker chip performance of the cheap models, the batteries have a fairly long life sometimes offer up to two days. run for it demanding apps like games not optimal on the poorly equipped devices.

But the Cameras from smartphones from the lowest price category are disappointing usually. So if you want to take a lot of photos with it, you could be disappointed by the quality of the snapshots. Besides that we advise Apple fans against cheap devices, as many Apple services and products rely on (or at least work better with) an iPhone. Also demanding usersPeople who use their cellphone extensively for work and entertainment purposes should rather invest a little more money.

The best smartphones under 200 euros

If that doesn’t stop you from buying a cheap smartphone, we have good news: there is now one large selection of good mobile phones that cost less than 200.00 euros. We have looked around for you to find the best affordable models. In doing so, we primarily followed the recommendations of the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest, which, among other things, five smartphones, each available for less than 200.00 eurostested according to scientific standards:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at a glance

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED with 90 Hertz Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Pixel Full-HD Processor: Snapdragon 680 Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte RAM storage capacity: 64 gigabytes (expandable via MicroSD slot) Battery pack: 5000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 49.0 hours (measured by Stiftung Warentest) Operating system: Android 11 Main camera: 50 megapixels, four lenses, zoom factor 2.0 Front camera: 13 Megapixel wireless networks: LTE, WiFi Evaluation by Stiftung Warentest: Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.2) Strengthen: very good display, very good battery, good basic functions and stability Weaknesses: camera and handling Conclusion: For less than 200.00 euros there is no better smartphone than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The Samsung Galaxy M23 at a glance

Display: 6.6 inch TFT with 120 Hertz Resolution: 2408 x 1080 Pixel Full-HD Processor: Snapdragon 750G Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte RAM storage capacity: 128 gigabytes (expandable via MicroSD slot) Battery pack: 5000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 41.0 hours (measured by Stiftung Warentest) Operating system: Android 12 Main camera: 50 megapixels, three lenses, zoom factor 2.0 Front camera: 8 Megapixel wireless networks: 5G, LTE, WLAN Evaluation by Stiftung Warentest: Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.3) Strengthen: Camera comparatively good, good basic functions, good battery, good handling and stability Weaknesses: Display Conclusion: relatively good mobile phone camera compared to other models under 200.00 euros

The Motorola Moto G41 at a glance

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED with 60 Hertz Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Pixel Full-HD Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Random access memory: 6 Gigabyte RAM storage capacity: 128 gigabytes (expandable via MicroSD slot) Battery pack: 5000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 33.5 hours (measured by Stiftung Warentest) Operating system: Android 11 Main camera: 48 megapixels, three lenses, zoom factor 1.7 Front camera: 13 Megapixel wireless networks: LTE, WiFi Evaluation by Stiftung Warentest: Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.3) Strengthen: surprisingly good display, good battery, good handling and stability Weaknesses: Camera Conclusion: due to the good display perfect for streaming and social media

The Realme 9 at a glance

Display: 6.6 inch IPS with 120 Hertz Resolution: 2412 x 1080 Pixel Full-HD Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte RAM storage capacity: 64 gigabytes (expandable via MicroSD slot) Battery pack: 5000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 43.0 hours (measured by Stiftung Warentest) Operating system: Android 12 Main camera: 50 megapixels, three lenses, zoom factor 1.1 Front camera: 16 Megapixel wireless networks: 5G, LTE, WLAN Evaluation by Stiftung Warentest: Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.5) Strengthen: good battery, good display, good handling and stability Weaknesses: Camera Conclusion: good and cheap all-rounder with a reliable battery

The Samsung Galaxy A14 at a glance

Display: 6.6 inch LCD with 90 Hertz Resolution: 2400 x 1080 Pixel Full-HD Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 Random access memory: 4 Gigabyte RAM storage capacity: 64 gigabytes (expandable via MicroSD slot) Battery pack: 5000 milliampere hours Battery life: up to 45.0 hours (measured by Stiftung Warentest) Operating system: Android 13 Main camera: 50 megapixels, three lenses, zoom factor 1.0 Front camera: 13 Megapixel wireless networks: 5G, LTE, WLAN Evaluation by Stiftung Warentest: Quality rating “good” (grade: 2.5) Strengthen: very stable, good battery Weaknesses: Camera Conclusion: Due to its high stability, for example, well suited for children

Where can you buy smartphones under 200 euros?

while her searches in vain for smartphones at Apple that cost less than 200.00 euros, you should easily find what you are looking for from most common providers. Offer a wide choice Online shops like Amazon or Otto, where you can choose from numerous entry-level models for around 200.00 euros. Also Electronics stores such as Media Markt, Saturn or Expert lead cheap models. If used equipment are an option, you can also at Resellers like Alternate or Rebuy search for offers. Finally there is also at Discounters like Lidl or Aldi again and again smartphone offers for less than 200.00 euros.

Tip: Usually it is cheaper if you use your smartphone together with a mobile phone contract buys. This often gives you better conditions for your tariff and you can treat yourself to a better device. You can read more about this here:

Conclusion: Is it worth buying smartphones that cost less than 200 euros?

We do not generally advise against cheap smartphones. On the contrary: models that are available for less than 200.00 euros may even be a better choice. As mentioned at the beginning, premium cell phones like the iPhone 14 offer more than some users need. Save yourself the 800.00 euros surcharge for an iPhone if you can do without a better camera and performance and instead only value a good display, reliable battery life, standard applications that run smoothly and, above all, an excellent one Price-performance ratio lays.

