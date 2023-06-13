She attacked the cashier for one look too many at her husband: a 49-year-old sentenced to Varese

Il justice of the peace of Varese fabio delre issued a sentence of conviction against a woman for assaulting a cashier employed by a supermarket Cocquio Trevisago (Varese). The facts date back to November 2018when the lady, today 49 enneafter noticing the looks between the husband and the employee, he attacked the latter violently pushing her head against the monitor with the excuse of checking the receipt, making her pass out. Doctors assigned five day prognosis to the victim for “post-traumatic cervical pain” and “frontal contusion”.

The sentence includes afine of one thousand euros besides one provisional another thousand euros in compensation, pending a more precise quantification of the damage in the civil court. After the events and the intervention of the ambulance and the carabinieri, the woman had decided to file a complaint for personal injury e threatscrimes both recognized by the judge.