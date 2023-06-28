Ferrari: because power units are under stress in Austria | FormulaPassion – Formula 1

Red Bull Ring severo con le power unit

The Austrian circuit, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level, is a track in which the engine is essential in the light of the three extensions in succession that characterize practically half of the track owned by Red Bull which for the rest has a sector with cornering in the distance where the aerodynamic load. Unexpected verdicts have occurred in the past on the circuit that follows the contours of Styria. In the two-year period 2018-2019, for example, Max Verstappen prevailed with Red Bull powered by the Renault power unit in 2018 and by the Honda power unit in 2019, engines that at that historical moment were not at the level of the Ferrari and Mercedes power units.

This is because in Austria the drive units require very specific settings, perhaps unique in the panorama of the F1 calendar. He explained it David Mazzonidriver of the Ferrari responsible for the ICE (internal combustion engine), i.e. the heat engine. “The first section of the circuit up to Curva-3 is made up of curves that connect long uphill straights – her words – for us motorists, this section of the circuit highlights not only the power qualities of the engine, but also the handling characteristics, which are essential for guaranteeing effective acceleration out of corners. Furthermore, the almost 700 meters of altitude of the Spielberg circuit lead to a reduced air density. The turbocharged engine it doesn’t suffer from it in terms of performance, but operates in operating points that require specific mappings“.

“The three DRS zones implemented in a relatively short circuit, in which hard braking is only done for a limited time, require extreme optimization of the Power Unit’s energy management Mazzoni added. il system composed of ERS, MGU-K, MGU-H and ICE (internal combustion engine, or the heat engine) is stressed by continuous transfers of energy between the recovery phase and high-speed areas, in which the release of the same is essential for lap time and the possibility of overtaking”.

