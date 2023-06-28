Home » Africa: An exclusive platform for Afrobeat sound is available on Spotify
Africa: An exclusive platform for Afrobeat sound is available on Spotify

Spotify has launched a new platform dedicated to all the latest news and developments in the afrobeat genre. The site, ‘Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams’, will feature interviews with leading experts, videos and Spotify’s latest data and trends on Afrobeat listening.

Last year alone, afrobeat had over 13 billion streams on Spotify.

“There is no doubt that Afrobeat as a genre is here to stay and will continue to break other boundaries,” said Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s general manager for sub-Saharan Africa, quoted by the BBC. “We created this site for fans of the genre, both new and old, who want to better understand how and where this explosive sound was born,” he added.

Rema’s Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez remains the most played Afrobeat song of all time, followed by CKay’s Love Nwantiti (ha ha ha), while Germany and the Netherlands are listed as the biggest emerging markets for Afrobeat. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

