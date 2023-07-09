Ferrari, Leclerc between surprises and goals: “At least second place”

The Editorial Board Saturday 8 July 2023, 6.35pm

SILVERSTONE – Charles Leclerc will start from the second row in the race of Silverstone after conquering fourth place in qualifying: a result that certainly does not satisfy the Monegasque from Ferrari, who however found important answers after the Friday characterized by the problem that prevented him from taking part in the second free practice session. A problem that prevented him from testing the race pace. On the subject, to the microphones of Sky SportLeclerc did not hide the unknowns but still sounded the charge for the comeback: “The goal is at least second place. We know that the Mercedes are very strong in the race, while there are many more question marks on the McLarens because we didn’t expect them to be so strong in qualifying. They surprised me, but now we need to see their race pace. As far as I’m concerned, however, I don’t have the answers yet“.

Ferrari, Leclerc: “Progress in mixed conditions”

Returning to qualifying and the insult for the double overtaking suffered by the McLarens, Leclerc explained: “The approach I took paid off, up to the last sector. These are difficult conditions, because as soon as you go over the limit you lose a lot more. But there are also positive sides, because the conditions in Q1 and Q2 represent everything I hated and that didn’t go well in the last few Grands Prix, but I’ve worked hard and I’m happy with the progress”.

