Bad Salzungen celebrated the reopening of the graduation house with a festival on Saturday. The historic graduation walls were reconstructed and the half-timbered central building modernized for 13 million euros. Many residents of the city came to the festival on Saturday to see the result of the work on guided tours. According to spa manager Nancy Bojens, the graduation house is not only good for your health – it is also a place of encounter and culture.

