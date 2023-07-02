Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: engine and characteristics

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are the new special versions based on the SF90 Stradale. The two V8 PHEV cars will be produced in limited editions respectively at 799 and 599 specimens.

The SF90 XX Stradale was born from the standard supercar, namely the SF90 Stradale, and maximizes its driving thrills on the track and at the limit. The performances are enhanced thanks to his 1030 HP (30 more than the SF90 Stradale)to specific software logics and the use of breaking aerodynamic solutions, such as the fixed rear wing which makes its comeback on a road-going Ferrari from the time of the F50 and which allows it to reach the unrivaled value of 530 kg of aerodynamic load at 250 km/h.

From the same concept also the SF90 XX Spider, which combines maximum adrenaline on the track with the joys of driving with the roof open, the most notable being being able to fully enjoy the iconic sound of the Ferrari V8. The SF90 XX Spider also benefits from the refined aerodynamic solutions of the SF90 XX Stradale, combined with the specific study of the air flows in the passenger compartment with the roof open to guarantee an excellent level of comfort. The roof is the Retractable Hard Top Ferrariwith aluminum panels and movement possible up to 45 km/h, it can be opened or closed in just 14 seconds.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: engine

The SF90 XX Stradale inherits the typical PHEV setting of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, in which the internal combustion V8 engine is integrated with three electric motorstwo independent on the front axle and one at the rear between engine and gearbox.

Thanks to his 797 cv, the mid-rear turbocharged V8 engine of the SF90 XX Stradale pushes the performance limit of this architecture even higher. The starting point is the engine of the SF90 Stradale, which in this version takes on the code F154FB and is made even more efficient through the polishing of the intake and exhaust ducts, as well as the adoption of new pistons and specific machining performed on the combustion chamber to increase the compression ratio.

The sound redesign of the SF90 XX Stradale enhances its racing soul. To enhance the intensity and celebrate the timbre of the V8 at all revs, the ducts of the hot pipe system have been optimized, which transmit the combustion pulsations into the passenger compartment, enhancing the higher frequencies to offer the maximum evolution of the Ferrari V8.

Like the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale is also equipped with three electric motorsone placed between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox and two on the front axle, which in this case express a maximum of 233 hp (171 kW). A drums with high-performance lithium-ion technology powers the three motors and guarantees a range of 25 km in full-electric mode. With the internal combustion engine off, the front engines allow the car to reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h.

The control logic manages the power flows in an optimal way, favoring efficiency or performance from time to time. Acting on a special selector on the steering wheel called eManettino you can select four power unit management modes: in mode ‘eDrive‘ the internal combustion engine remains off and traction is entrusted to the electric front axle only; in ‘Hybrid‘ the control logic favors the use of the energy present in the battery and autonomously manages the transitions, thus maximizing the autonomy in electric mode; in ‘Performance‘ the endothermic engine is always on and favors the repeatability of the performance over reaching its peak; in ‘Qualifying‘ maximum power of the system is reached thanks to a control logic that favors obtaining performance, also through the brand new ‘extra boost’ function.

Il eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is reconfirmed. On the other hand, the shifting logics have changed considerably: the cars in fact use the patented ones introduced on the Ferrari Daytona SP3 to obtain more involving dynamic acceleration profiles.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: design

The SF90 XX Stradale represents the most extreme version of the SF90 Stradale; its design criteria are therefore those of a track car for which homologation on the road is also ensured and it features stylistic codes aimed above all at bringing out its character aimed at pure performance, while maintaining the formal cleanliness of the ancestor. On this car, the technical solutions become connotative elements: the three gills on the front and rear fenders of the SF90 XX Stradale are stylistic features typical of the Ferrari code, as in the case of the F12tdf.

Without a doubt, one of the most distinctive design features of the SF90 XX Stradale is the fixed wing at the rear. The volume of the tail, revisited to favor aerodynamics, is more streamlined, thus giving the silhouette a long-tailed character typical of racing cars. The air intakes for the intercoolers also grow in size and direct air to the radiator cores more efficiently.

Il front of the SF90 XX Stradale it maintains the characteristic arrow shape; the projectors, whose upper profile has been lowered, integrate inside it thanks to two new vertical wing profiles. The result is a more geometric language, in line with the spirit of the car.

Il rear it is characterized by the trimaran-shaped tail, which also incorporates the two central exhausts. Compared to the SF90 Stradale there are two more imposing vents arranged behind the wheels. To visually emphasize the width of the rear, the layer concept was used. One of them is represented bystart fizzing, which hasn’t been seen on a road-going Ferrari since the 1995 F50; the second is instead the profile in body color that wraps around a light bar capable of distorting the concept of twin lights of the SF90 Stradale. The third, already on the SF90 Stradale, is represented by the blown spoiler combined with the mobile or shut-off Gurney wing.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: interior

The principle that guided the interior design of the SF90 XX Stradale was to emphasize the racing look of the cockpit through actions aimed at a significant reduction in weight. The upper part of the dashboard is in Alcantara, while the lower part has been treated with a technical fabric. Both upholstery are inspired by the racing world.

The door panels emphasize the theme present on the SF90 Stradale: in the upper part, the shells that converge on the dashboard are highlighted by the chromatic contrast. The presence of three gills in the median area is instead a reference to the vents present on the wheel arches for an overall effect of great dynamism and plasticity. The three openings, which refer to the language of exteriors, integrate technical and command functions, with an unprecedented stylistic interpretation.

A specific racing seat was designed for the SF90 XX Stradale, with a tubular structure in visible carbon fiber and supports designed to enhance the pleasure of sporty driving without compromising comfort. The movement mechanism of the backrest has been integrated into the seat thanks to elastic covering materials that allow dislocations to be masked. The structure therefore appears without interruption, like that of a monocoque seat but with the possibility of adjusting the backrest.

