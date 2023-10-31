Ferrari, there is a very powerful model that no one knows about I It is the fastest ever

The famous Ferrari logo – autoruote4x4.com

An incredible fireball produced by the Prancing Horse, which is still unknown to the majority of people and enthusiasts.

Ferrari is much more than a car manufacturer, especially for us Italians. It is a real trademark of our country, exported all over the world. Everyone has dreamed at least once in their life of driving one of their products.

However, the cost of the various cars is very high, and not affordable for everyone. In fact, the price is at least six figuresand may vary depending on the type.

There are many models that are produced in Maranelloand which make the redhead’s many fans pop out of their eyes. But there is one that almost no one knows. It is a very powerful specimen, which many have defined as the fastest ever.

The unknown fireball

Almost no one is aware of the existence of Ferrari 488 GT Modified. This is a piece from power of 700 horsepower released in 2020. A real fireball therefore, which is driving the most avid fans crazy.

It is very difficult to be lucky enough to be able to see this spectacular model. Indeed the car is only visible at some events organized by the Maranello companysuch as the Ferrari Club Competizioni GT or the Track Days. However, it is even more complicated to get hold of one. Its price in Italy is in fact around 473 thousand euros. An astronomical figure therefore.

The features of this model

The Ferrari 488 GT Modified it consists of a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which generates its power of 700 horsepower. The gearbox is dual clutch, and its discs were made in carbon fiber, the same material that makes up almost the entire body of the vehicle. In fact only the uprights and the roof were made of aluminium. The large rear wing can be adjusted both in height and inclination, to adapt it to different track conditions.

Internally the car is also nothing short of exceptional. The steering wheel is multifunction and is equipped with a paddle for changing gear. The dashboard is digital and customizable. The seats are comfortable and adjustable, with six-point seat belts that guarantee maximum safety. In the vehicle is also There is a roll cage and a fire prevention system.

